ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $169.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

