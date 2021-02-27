ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,975 shares of company stock worth $6,016,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

