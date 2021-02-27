ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $172.03 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

