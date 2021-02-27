ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,583 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

