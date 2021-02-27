ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

NYSE RF opened at $20.63 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

