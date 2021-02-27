ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.58 and last traded at $110.63. Approximately 2,535,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,441,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.