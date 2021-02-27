ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.43

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $11.59. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 2,604 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.