Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Down 4.8%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.18. 333,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 548,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Protech Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protech Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$239.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05.

About Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

