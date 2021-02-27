PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%.

PTCT traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

