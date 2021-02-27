Public Storage (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $233.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.64. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

