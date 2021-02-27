Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. 447,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

