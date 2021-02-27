Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 447,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.