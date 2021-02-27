Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.80. 1,123,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 907,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

