PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $99.96 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

