Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,184 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,531,000 after acquiring an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

