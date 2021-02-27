Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Issued By William Blair

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NYSE:NLS opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

