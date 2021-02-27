Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYB. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

NYSE LYB opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after buying an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,553 shares of company stock worth $8,089,913 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

