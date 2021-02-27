Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diana Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.