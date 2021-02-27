Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMBH. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FMBH opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.