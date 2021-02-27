Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Decreased by Analyst

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE SMP opened at $42.01 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $942.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

