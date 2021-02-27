Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $991.40 million, a PE ratio of -112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

