Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($7.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

ARNA stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

