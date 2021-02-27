Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Boosted by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $258.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

