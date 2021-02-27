Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.59 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACB. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of ACB opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

