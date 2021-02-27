Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Lifted by Wedbush

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

