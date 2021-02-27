Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KWR. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $282.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.11. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

