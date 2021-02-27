Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

NYSE:KWR traded down $13.92 on Friday, hitting $282.38. 153,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.