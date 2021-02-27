Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

