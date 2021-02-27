Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.