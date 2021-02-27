Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $86.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

