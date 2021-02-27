Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.95-12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.90 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.02-4.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $86.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

