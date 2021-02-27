Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $125,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,701,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 403,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.21 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

