Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

