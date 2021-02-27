Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,033 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,698. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.