Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 529 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LHC Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 205,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,778,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $181.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

