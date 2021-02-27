Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 81,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

MUSA opened at $124.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

