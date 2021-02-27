Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Okta by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $261.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.09. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

