Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Down 32% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $30.68 million and $902,484.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

