Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) Trading Up 36.4%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA)’s stock price was up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 443,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 145,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$32.81 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

