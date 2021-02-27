Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,442 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Quidel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quidel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

