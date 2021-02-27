Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Trading 36.5% Higher

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)’s share price traded up 36.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

