Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of METC opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $88,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

