Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

