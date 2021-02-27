Raymond James Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.