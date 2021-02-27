Raymond James Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $17.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of ABR opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

