Raymond James Increases frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $63.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $52.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

FTDR opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in frontdoor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in frontdoor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

