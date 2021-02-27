Raymond James Lowers Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $91.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

