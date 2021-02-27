Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.47. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

