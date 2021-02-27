Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE:STAR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STAR. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iStar by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iStar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iStar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iStar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

