Raymond James Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.57 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Insiders have bought 294,990 shares of company stock worth $1,659,318 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

